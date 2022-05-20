Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $44.16 Million Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 472,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $44,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after acquiring an additional 710,280 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $49,603,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 32.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,474,000 after purchasing an additional 349,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,293,000 after purchasing an additional 266,254 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 454,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,452,000 after purchasing an additional 196,515 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPT stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.21. The stock had a trading volume of 789,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,303. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $145.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.18.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $359,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,673,309.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,831 shares of company stock worth $8,292,019. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

