Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,587,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,783 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Clarivate worth $61,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Clarivate by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

CLVT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.48. 3,794,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,866,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 0.84. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 124,000 shares of company stock worth $1,745,360 over the last quarter. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Clarivate Profile (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.