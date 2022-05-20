Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,098 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.74% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $78,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,985. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 1.14. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $1,491,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,560,079.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 118,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $7,212,908.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,656 shares of company stock valued at $20,485,863. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSCC. StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

