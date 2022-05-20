Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,916 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $82,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 177.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Align Technology by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Align Technology by 9.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

ALGN traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.04. 922,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,341. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $373.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.73. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.64 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGN. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.27.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

