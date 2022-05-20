Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 586,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,815 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $93,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1,382.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000.

Shares of GTLS traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.53. The stock had a trading volume of 312,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.49 and its 200 day moving average is $157.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.53.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

