Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 137,549 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137,549 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Entegris worth $88,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Entegris by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Entegris by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,902. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.64 and a 200-day moving average of $129.85. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.82 and a 12 month high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

