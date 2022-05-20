Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,756 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,756 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Workday worth $86,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Workday to $230.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.66.

In other Workday news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total transaction of $594,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,854. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,659.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

