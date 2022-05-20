Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 437,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,755 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $67,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $32,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 900 shares of company stock valued at $101,397 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBT traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.80. The stock had a trading volume of 211,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,796. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $177.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.31 and a 200 day moving average of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $469.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

