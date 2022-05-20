Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 76,624 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 1.03% of Wingstop worth $54,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000.

Shares of WING stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $73.16. 643,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,673. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,429 shares of company stock valued at $330,888 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WING. Piper Sandler cut Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

