Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share.

EXP traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.81. 864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $169.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 154.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 110,972 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.91.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

