EAM Global Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

EAM Global Investors LLC decreased its position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Clarus worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Clarus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.06 million, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.90. Clarus Co. has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $118.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.52 million. Clarus had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

