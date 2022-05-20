Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives $24.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $411,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,594 shares of company stock worth $919,174. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 74,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEA stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.88. 42,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,487. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 302.87%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

