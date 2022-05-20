EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $153.27

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $153.27 and last traded at $155.85, with a volume of 243636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGP. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.90.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.63.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 92.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.