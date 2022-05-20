Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.69.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMN opened at $103.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

