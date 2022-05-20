Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,469 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.14% of Eaton worth $98,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,720,000 after purchasing an additional 213,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after purchasing an additional 274,249 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,517,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Eaton by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Eaton by 4.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,584,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,151,000 after purchasing an additional 73,674 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN opened at $136.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $132.38 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

