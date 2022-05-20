eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Position Raised by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,551,451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673,191 shares during the period. eBay comprises 6.6% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $236,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,574 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in eBay by 13.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,854 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $2,606,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.11. 176,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,736,834. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.18. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.96.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

