EchoLink Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week (EKO)

EchoLink (EKO) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. One EchoLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a total market cap of $44,103.92 and approximately $3.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EchoLink Profile

EKO is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

