Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.11. 43,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 427,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecovyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.04.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.46 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecovyst news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CCMP Capital GP LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at $476,830,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $68,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,519,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,519,000 after buying an additional 644,986 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,417,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,476,000 after buying an additional 2,259,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,638,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,618,000 after buying an additional 391,732 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

