Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Trading Up 1.6%

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) shares rose 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $23.70. Approximately 26,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 26,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

EDNMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edenred from €51.00 ($53.13) to €52.00 ($54.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($58.33) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Edenred from €52.00 ($54.17) to €54.20 ($56.46) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Edenred presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

