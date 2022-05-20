Einsteinium Market Capitalization Reaches $2.67 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $9,338.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.97 or 0.00235446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017086 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001994 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003098 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000693 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,575,162 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

