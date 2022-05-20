Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

SOLO stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $193.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.48.

Electrameccanica Vehicles ( NASDAQ:SOLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 1,995.16%. On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.