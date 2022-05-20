Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Trading Up 3%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $298.86 and last traded at $294.85. Approximately 56,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,983,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.27.

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.59.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,169,012 shares of company stock worth $332,350,306. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

