Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4.10 Per Share

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Elixirr International’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON ELIX opened at GBX 700 ($8.63) on Friday. Elixirr International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 387.93 ($4.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 780 ($9.62). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 716.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 704. The company has a market capitalization of £323.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.74.

In other Elixirr International news, insider Ian James Anthony Ferguson sold 66,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 765 ($9.43), for a total transaction of £506,728.35 ($624,665.13).

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its services for various industries, such as financial services, insurance, retail and consumer goods, luxury and fashion, media, technology and entertainment, life sciences, manufacturing, automotive, resources, and business services.

