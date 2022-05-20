Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on June 17th

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Emclaire Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

EMCF stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $94.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.50. Emclaire Financial has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emclaire Financial stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Emclaire Financial Corp ( NASDAQ:EMCF Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,848 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.69% of Emclaire Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

