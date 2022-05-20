Emercoin (EMC) Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Million

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Emercoin has traded down 8% against the dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $6,504.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00038096 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,297,788 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

