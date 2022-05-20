Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 26,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.34.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.60. 166,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.35. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

