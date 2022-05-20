Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given New $44.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $58.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $103.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.75.

Shares of ENTA stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $43.99. 809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,489. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.15.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 50,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $3,601,317.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,767.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,683 shares of company stock worth $8,084,777. 11.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 33,846 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,633,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 469,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,402,000 after purchasing an additional 81,864 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

