Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Down 9.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $45.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $39.44 and last traded at $40.02. Approximately 11,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 225,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.01.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,710,058.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,683 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,777 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $68,633,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 936,536 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $14,146,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 183,676 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,145,000 after purchasing an additional 181,517 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.15. The company has a market capitalization of $835.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.