Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.89.

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 144,463 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 6.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 491.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 81.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EHC stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.61. 964,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,820. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $87.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

