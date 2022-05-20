Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised Endeavor Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Endeavor Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Endeavor Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 34.64.

Shares of EDR opened at 19.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is 28.55. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 17.42 and a 52 week high of 35.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,977.98.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of 1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 7,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.09, for a total value of 142,774.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,058,922.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total transaction of 7,690,824.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,768,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 34,703,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,138,695 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,504,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,490,000 after buying an additional 1,122,486 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,012,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $15,453,000. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

