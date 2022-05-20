Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Energy Focus from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Focus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

NASDAQ EFOI opened at $0.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.85. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 183.63% and a negative net margin of 97.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFOI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Focus by 207.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 51,746 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Focus by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Focus during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

