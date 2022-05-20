Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Sold by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99,068 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.12% of Energy Fuels worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $53,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $173,675 in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UUUU opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $941.81 million, a PE ratio of 300.50 and a beta of 1.42. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 48.40%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UUUU. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

