Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Shares Down 10.3%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.85. 387,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,497,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $941.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

