Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €15.50 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) has been given a €15.50 ($16.15) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($20.31) price objective on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.30 ($20.10) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Engie stock opened at €12.47 ($12.99) on Wednesday. Engie has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($12.67) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($15.79). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.66.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

