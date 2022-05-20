Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Downgraded by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Enjoy Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enjoy Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enjoy Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

ENJY opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. Enjoy Technology has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $12.16.

Enjoy Technology ( NASDAQ:ENJY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Enjoy Technology will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENJY. Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Oak Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,322,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

