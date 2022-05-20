Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) PT Lowered to $0.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $0.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research cut Enjoy Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enjoy Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Enjoy Technology from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of ENJY stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. Enjoy Technology has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $12.16.

Enjoy Technology ( NASDAQ:ENJY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enjoy Technology will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENJY. Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Oak Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,322,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

