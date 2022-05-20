Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) PT Lowered to $0.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $0.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research cut Enjoy Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enjoy Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Enjoy Technology from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.
Shares of ENJY stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. Enjoy Technology has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $12.16.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENJY. Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Oak Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,322,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Enjoy Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
