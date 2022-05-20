Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enovis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.
Shares of Enovis stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Enovis has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $164.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20.
Enovis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.
