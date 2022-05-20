Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 3,270 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 935,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $41,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AL. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,204,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,882,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.36.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $596.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.83 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.81%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

