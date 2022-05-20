Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 754,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 246,239 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $31,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

WY stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

