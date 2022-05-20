Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 159,936 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 503.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,936 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $40,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,538,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,228,000 after buying an additional 267,387 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 259.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 325,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,450,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3,089.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 180,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,347,000 after buying an additional 175,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($231.25) to €214.00 ($222.92) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.62.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCI opened at $178.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.76. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

