Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,410 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.13% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $42,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $1,059,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,707,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,362,707.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 560,000 shares of company stock worth $35,217,400. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.