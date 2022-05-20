Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $33.27 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 142.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,557 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,817 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $33,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 173,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,032,000 after buying an additional 56,368 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $225,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,204,000 after buying an additional 183,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,848,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,901,000 after buying an additional 196,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $60,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,043 shares of company stock valued at $45,192,594 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $143.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.77 and a 200-day moving average of $161.65. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $122.04 and a one year high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.58.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

