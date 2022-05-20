Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $48.97 Million Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Square were worth $48,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Square by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 326.7% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 14,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 3.9% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $87.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -580.89 and a beta of 2.38.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Square from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.74.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,047,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,553 shares of company stock worth $4,947,624 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

