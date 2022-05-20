Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $50.76 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,320 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of CSX worth $50,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in CSX by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 38,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

