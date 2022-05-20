Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 962,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,003 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Kraft Heinz worth $34,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

KHC opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.02. The company has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

