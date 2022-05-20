Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 133,928 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 509,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,928 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $55,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 20,705 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,182,059 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $79.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.02. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $76.97 and a one year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

