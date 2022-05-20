Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 7,946 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,946 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $35,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,437,000 after buying an additional 1,295,323 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,020,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,547,000 after purchasing an additional 703,842 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Atlassian by 36.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,361,000 after purchasing an additional 253,593 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEAM opened at $174.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.72 and a 200 day moving average of $314.05. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The business had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.56.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

