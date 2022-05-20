Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590,074 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $42,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of EXC opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

