Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Given a $170.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ETR. Warburg Research set a $177.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.29.

ETR opened at $115.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.10%.

In other Entergy news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $6,952,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,766,099.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,575 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,762 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Entergy by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,576,000 after acquiring an additional 398,620 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,498,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,783,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

