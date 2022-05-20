Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 34.7% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 362,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 100,430 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 465,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 73,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.